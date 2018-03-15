Annabella Sciorra Joins ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 at Netflix

Annabella Sciorra has joined the second season of the Marvel series “Luke Cage” at Netflix.

Sciorra will play Rosalie Carbone, described as a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem. She joins returning cast including series star Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi. All 13-episodes of “Luke Cage” Season 2 will premiere on June 22.

Sciorra is perhaps best known for playing a lead role in the Spike Lee film “Jungle Fever,” as well as the thriller “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.” She also played Gloria Trillo in the iconic HBO series “The Sopranos” and will appear in the second season of the Netflix series “GLOW.” She was also recently applauded for appearing at the Oscars with fellow #MeToo activists Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek, all of whom have accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

She is repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment.

“I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Spike Lee’s ‘Jungle Fever,’ and Anabella Sciorra is no joke as Rosalie Carbone,” said series executive producer and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. “You haven’t seen her this gangster since her thrilling turn as Tony’s formidable flame Gloria Trillo on Season Three of ‘The Sopranos.’ I’m thrilled her introduction to the Marvel Universe will be on Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage.'”

In the second season of “Luke Cage,” Luke has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem after clearing his name with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

In addition to Coker, the series is executive produced by Marvel’s head of TV Jeph Loeb as well as Jim Chory.