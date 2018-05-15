TV Ratings: ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Superior Donuts’ Pop With Series Finales

Both Fox’s “Lucifer” and CBS’ “Superior Donuts” were up week-to-week in the overnight ratings, with both shows airing their series finales due to being canceled within the past week.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Lucifer” drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers, up from a 0.7 and 2.9 million last week. “Superior Donuts,” meanwhile, drew a 0.9 and 4.6 million viewers at 9 p.m. on CBS. That is up from a 0.7 and 4.3 million last Monday.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.6, 8.6 million) held steady and was the top show of the night. A new episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.8, 3.2 million) ticked down in the demo.

On ABC, “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” (1.1, 7.6 million) and “The Crossing” (0.5, 3.7 million) were both even.

CBS opened with a repeat of “Big Bang Theory,” followed by a slightly-improved “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.3 million). After “Superior Donuts” and another “Big Bang” repeat, “Elementary” (0.6, 4.4 million) was even.

After “Lucifer,” the season finale of “The Resident” (0.9, 4.3 million) ticked up.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.6 million) and “iZombie” (0.3, 0.73 million) were steady.

NBC won the night with a 1.3 and 6.8 million viewers. Fox and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.9 each. ABC was second in viewers with 6.3 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but third in viewers with 4.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.