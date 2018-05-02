You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ Adds Jonathan Majors in Lead Role

Jonathan Majors has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” Variety has confirmed.

He joins the previously announced cast member Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Lovecraft Country,” based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff, follows 25-year-old Atticus Black (Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia “Leti” Dandridge (Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Atticus is described as a Korean war vet who always has a pulp novel in his back pocket, and wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in Jim Crow America.

Majors previously starred in the 2017 film “Hostiles” opposite Christian Bale and the ABC miniseries “When We Rise.” He is also set to appear in the film “White Boy Rick” opposite Matthew McConaughey.

He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Jackoway Tyerman.

HBO gave “Lovecraft Country” a straight-to-series order last May. The series is written and executive produced by Misha Green. In addition to Green, Jordan Peele is executive producing through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will also executive produce through Bad Robot Productions. David Knoller will also executive produce, with Yann Demange attached to executive produce and direct the first episode. Demange is also the director of “White Boy Rick.”

Bad Robot and Monkeypaw will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

