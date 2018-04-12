‘Lost in Space’ Star Toby Stephens Says Netflix Series Was ‘Holiday Camp’ Compared to ‘Black Sails’

“Lost in Space” star Toby Stephens may have enjoyed his experience shooting the Starz pirate series “Black Sails,” but the actor told Variety that he was ready for a change of pace after the show ended.

“Although I loved ‘Black Sails,’ ‘Lost in Space’ was like holiday camp after that,” Stephens joked. “It couldn’t have been more contrasting. ‘Black Sails’ was an amazing experience, but it was a really tough show for me to do. After four years, it was pretty exhausting because it was such a huge production. One would go to doing huge battle scenes and fights to doing these huge dialogue scenes. And also I was playing a very dark character, Captain Flint. So when that was all over, I was like ‘I really can’t do this anymore.’ I was really beaten up by it. [‘Lost in Space’] actually seemed like the perfect contrast. What I really love about this show is it’s a really affirming show. It’s very positive and very aspirational. It’s about people trying to do better, trying to survive, but also trying to be better people, better parents.”

Netflix’s rebooted version of “Lost in Space” is set 30 years in the future, when colonization in space is now a reality. The Robinson family is part of a group selected to set out from Earth in search of a new home for humanity. But an unforeseen disaster forces them to crash-land on an alien planet. They are forced to fend for themselves as they fight to survive in the dangerous new environment.

Like the original, the show features child actors, like Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson (pictured above with Stephens). Working with the younger talent on set gave Stephens a newfound appreciation for his chosen profession.

“It was amazing. It was really refreshing with me,” he said. “I hadn’t really worked so consistently with kids before. And I say kids but they all seem about 35. They’re really mature and professional. I enjoyed every moment of it. What they taught me was it’s very easy to become jaded in this industry. You find yourself moaning about various things. And then you’ve got these kids bouncing around so excited to be in these space suits, and it makes you go, ‘Oh my God, what happened to me? I want to be like that again.'”

“Lost in Space” debuts on Netflix April 13.

