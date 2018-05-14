‘Lost in Space’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

It stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey. The Netflix original series is produced by Legendary Television. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as writers and executive producers. Zack Estrin serves as showrunners, with Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni also executive producing.

According to Nielsen data released shortly after the premiere, the series drew 6.3 million U.S. viewers over the first three days following its premiere.