You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Lost in Space’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lost in Space Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

It stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey. The Netflix original series is produced by Legendary Television. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as writers and executive producers. Zack Estrin serves as showrunners, with Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni also executive producing.

According to Nielsen data released shortly after the premiere, the series drew 6.3 million U.S. viewers over the first three days following its premiere.

The original “Lost in Space,” created by Irwin Allen, aired for three seasons, from 1965 to 1968 on CBS. The original also spawned a 1998 feature film starring William Hurt, Gary Oldman, Matt LeBlanc, Heather Graham and Mimi Rogers.

More TV

  • Lost in Space Netflix

    'Lost in Space' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

  • All3Media Sells 'Hidden' for North America,

    All3Media Sells 'Hidden' for North America, Multiple International Markets

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

  • A+E Networks Seals Deals for 'Harry

    A+E Networks Seals Deals for TV Movie 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance'

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

  • Sony Acquires Stake in DHX Media’s

    Sony Acquires Stake in DHX Media's 'Peanuts' for Global Partnership

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "117 (Top 5)"

    'American Idol': The Final Three Are Revealed

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

  • Lionsgate Movies Fuel Rights-Trading Platform TRX's

    Rights-Trading Platform TRX Moves into Film, Adds Lionsgate Titles

    Netflix has renewed “Lost in Space” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad