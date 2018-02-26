Amazon Renews ‘Lore’ for Season 2, Sean Crouch Set as Showrunner

Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends.

Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content, the banner headed by Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman.

“Lore” is a blend of documentary and narrative segments, including animation, to bring to life such stories as the origins of the werewolf in 16th-century Germany.

“Customers loved the first season of ‘Lore’ for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we’re excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted. “Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we’re excited for him to help us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories.”

The series was inspired by the popular podcast launched in March 2015 by Aaron Mahnke. In addition to the Amazon series, Mahnke cut a three-book deal with Del Rey Books for a “World of Lore” series that kicked off in October with publication of “Monstrous Creatures.”

Season two of the Amazon series is set to begin lensing in April. Hurd, Silverman, Owens, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Jon Halperin, and Mark Mannucci are exec producers. Mahnke is co-exec producer.