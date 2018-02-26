You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Renews ‘Lore’ for Season 2, Sean Crouch Set as Showrunner

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
amazon-logo

Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends.

Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content, the banner headed by Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman.

“Lore” is a blend of documentary and narrative segments, including animation, to bring to life such stories as the origins of the werewolf in 16th-century Germany.

“Customers loved the first season of ‘Lore’ for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we’re excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted. “Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we’re excited for him to help us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories.”

The series was inspired by the popular podcast launched in March 2015 by Aaron Mahnke. In addition to the Amazon series, Mahnke cut a three-book deal with Del Rey Books for a “World of Lore” series that kicked off in October with publication of “Monstrous Creatures.”

Season two of the Amazon series is set to begin lensing in April. Hurd, Silverman, Owens, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Jon Halperin, and Mark Mannucci are exec producers. Mahnke is co-exec producer.

More TV

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Renews 'Lore' for Season 2, Sean Crouch Set as Showrunner

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • All3Media Backs Noel Clarke’s Unstoppable Drama

    All3Media Backs Noel Clarke’s Unstoppable Film and TV

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • Sean Combs aka P Diddy appears

    Sean Combs' Revolt Names Robyn Lattaker-Johnson Head of Content

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • Mobile World Congress: Telefonica Launches Aura,

    Mobile World Congress: Telefonica Launches Aura, Announces Movistar Home

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • Channel 4 Documentary Says Winston Churchill

    Channel 4 Documentary Alleges Winston Churchill was Haunted by an Affair

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • First Look at Idris Elba Comedy

    First Look at Idris Elba's 1980s Comedy Series ‘In the Long Run’

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

  • Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes -

    'Walking Dead' Star Chandler Riggs Breaks Down Emotional Midseason Premiere (SPOILERS)

    Amazon has given a second season order to “Lore,” the horror-themed docu-drama based on the podcast that explores the origins of modern myths and legends. Sean Crouch, an alum of Fox’s “The Exorcist” and CBS’ “Numbers,” has signed on as showrunner for season two, replacing “The X-Files” veteran Glen Morgan. “Lore” hails from Gale Anne […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad