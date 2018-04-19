CBS Pulls Comedy ‘Living Biblically’ Off Schedule

Freshman CBS multi-cam comedy “Living Biblically” has been pulled of the network’s primetime schedule, Variety has confirmed.

“Big Bang Theory” repeats will air in the show’s Monday timeslot for the next two weeks. No return date has been set, though the show could return to burn off the remainder of its episodes at a later date. The move does not bode well for a potential second season. CBS has thus far renewed 17 of their current series, but none of their Monday comedies. “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts” are all awaiting words on potential third seasons. Fellow Monday series “Scorpion” is also currently in limbo.

“Living Biblically” follows a modern-day man who, at a crossroads in his life, decides to live according to the Bible. The show is based on the bestselling book by A.J. Jacobs, “The Year of Living Biblically.” It stars Jay R. Ferguson, Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock, and Camryn Manheim. It is produced by Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Writer Patrick Walsh serves as executive producer with “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki, Andrew Haas, and Spencer Medof.

The series is currently one of CBS’ lowest-rated originals. It opened to a so-so 0.8 rating in adults 18-59 and 5 million viewers back in February. After airing eight episodes, it is averaging just a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

Fellow freshman comedy “Me, Myself, and I” was previously pulled from the CBS schedule, while freshman drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” was not picked up beyond its original 13 episode order.