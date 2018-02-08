‘Big Sick’ Pair, Lee Eisenberg to Shepherd Immigrant Anthology Series ‘Little America’ for Apple

Apple is developing a half-hour anthology series dubbed “Little America.”

Based on true stories from Epic Magazine, the Universal Television series will explore the stories of immigrants in America. “The Office” alum Lee Eisenberg will write and executive produce along with “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Alan Yang, co-creator of the Netflix series “Master of None,” will also executive produce.

Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis will executive produce for Epic Magazine, alongside co-executive producer Arthur Spector.

The project is in the early development stage. It’s one of a slew of projects Apple has in the pipeline as it revs up for the launch of its original content venture led by former Sony Pictures TV chiefs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. Details of how Apple intends to distribute its shows remain fuzzy.

Deadline first reported the “Little America” development news.

(Pictured: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani)