Lisa Harrison Inks FX Productions First-Look Pact, Sets Drama Project With Noah Hawley

WME and 20th Century Fox TV alum Lisa Harrison has set a first-look producing pact with FX Productions.

The deal calls for Harrison’s Long Con Inc. banner to develop projects for FX networks as well as outside outlets. The first project in development under the deal is “The Body,” a thriller set in a small town revolving around dark secrets among a group of girls at a Catholic high school. Quinn Shephard is penning the script. “Fargo’s” Noah Hawley and John Cameron are on board as exec producers.

“We are thrilled that Lisa is coming back to the production side with FXP,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “She is an enormously talented television executive with a gift for finding and supporting talent. Her enthusiasm for the business and its artists is infectious.”

Harrison spent 16 years as a TV agent at WME and Endeavor, working closely with such notables as John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Rebel Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Alex Borstein, Julie Plec, Michael Hirst, Julie Klausner, Tracey Wigfield, Molly McNearney, Natasha Lyonne, and Corinne Kingsbury. Before that she was a development executive at 20th Century Fox TV and also worked as a comedy scout.

“FX is a great entertainment company, always leading with quality and thoughtfulness,” Harrison said. “I’m proud that they have included Long Con and me in their plans. I’m looking forward to collaborating with creators at all stages of their careers from various disciplines. I love working with writers, other producers, directors, animators, finding talent, IP. You never know where the next great project is going to come from.”

Harrison is repped by WME and attorney Patti Felker.