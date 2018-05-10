Lil Rel Howery Multi-Cam Comedy Ordered to Series at Fox

Fox has ordered Lil Rel Howery’s self-titled comedy project to series.

“Rel” hails from writer, executive producer and star Howery, as well as writers and executive producers Kevin Barnett and Josh Rabinowitz and executive producer and showrunner Mike Scully. It sees Howery play a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come” but finds that attitude gets put to the test when he learns his wife his having an affair with his barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber. The series is inspired by Howery’s real life.

In addition to Howery, the series will star Sinbad, Jess “Hilarious” Moore, and Jordan L. Jones. “Rel” also has Jerrod Carmichael on-board as an executive producer. Gerry Cohen directed the pilot. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, where Carmichael and Scully are set up under overall deals.

The project was well-received from the get go and was considered a lock for a series pick up.

The order marks the second multi-cam project Fox has ordered thus far for the 2018-2019 season. Previously, the network ordered the retirement home comedy “The Cool Kids.” Tim Allen’s multi-cam “Last Man Standing,” which was canceled at ABC last season, is also potentially coming to Fox for a new season.

Earlier on Thursday, Fox axed its single-cam comedies “The Last Man on Earth,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Mick.” The broadcaster previously renewed “9-1-1,” “Empire,” “Star,” “The Resident,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville” and “The Simpsons” for the 2018-19 television lineup. The dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” have also been ordered to series. All of the shows Fox has ordered thus far hail from 20th Century Fox Television.