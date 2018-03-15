Lifetime Sets Production Deals With Queen Latifah, Toni Braxton, Sets ‘You’ Premiere Date

Lifetime has signed major production deals with both Queen Latifah and Toni Braxton, the network announced Thursday as part of its upfront presentation.

Latifah will serve as executive producer of the documentary “Where Did the Women of Hip Hop Go?,” which tells the history of the pioneering female rappers in a world dominated by men and explores what the future holds for the next generation of female emcees. She will also star in and executive produce the one-hour special “U.N.I.T.Y.,” following Latifah as she remakes her pivotal hit single from 1993.

Braxton has signed on for a multi-picture production deal with Lifetime. One of the movies will be the centerpiece of Lifetime’s holiday programming block, It’s a Wonderful Lifetime. as the network plans to greenlight 14 all-new original movies to debut this November and December.

“Both Queen Latifah and Toni Braxton have been part of the Lifetime family for many years and its proven that our audiences love them as much as we do and we are excited they will be back on the network for even more,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of movies, limited series & original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN.

In addition, the network announced that The Lifetime feature “The Bad Seed,” starring and directed by Rob Lowe, will debut September 9. It will lead into the premiere of the new scripted drama series “You.” The series hails from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Based on the Caroline Kepnes bestseller, it is the story of a young man in love, willing to do whatever it takes to get the girl. The series stars Penn Badgley in his return to television, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and features special guest star John Stamos.

Lifetime has also ordered two new docuseries. The first is titled “Raising Tourette’s,” following families with teens who must navigate life with Tourette Syndrome. The other is “Seatbelt Psychic,” starring medium Thomas John as he provides readings in a vehicle to unsuspecting passengers. Also joining Lifetime’s unscripted slate from sister network FYI, is season three of the series “Seven Year Switch,” where married couples embark on a journey to repair their relationships by partaking in a partner swap in hopes the experience enhances their marriage.

“Lifetime has been entertaining its viewers with some of the biggest reality franchises on the television landscape from Dance Moms to Little Women to Married at First Sight,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP and head of programming for Lifetime Unscripted and head of programming for FYI. “We are igniting development now to deliver entertaining, destination content to our passionate audience.”