Lifetime Orders Laurieann Gibson Unscripted Series, Sets Premiere for Laverne Cox’s ‘Glam Masters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime has ordered two new unscripted series and set premiere dates for several others, Variety has learned exclusively.

First, the network has ordered “Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight,” which will premiere on March 2. The series follows the acclaimed choreographer and her team at BoomKack Worldwide. Each episode offers a look into Gibson’s process as she shapes and steers the creative narrative of her clients that include Sean “Puffy” Combs, Fantasia Barrino, Tamar Braxton, French Montana and many more. The series is produced by Ish Entertaninment for Lifetime. Michael Hirschorn, Melissa Cooper, Jessica Antonini, James Sunderland, Brandon Panaligan serve as executive producers for Ish and Gibson is producer. Mioshi Hill serves as executive producer for Lifetime.

Lifetime has also ordered the series “Love at First Flight,” which launches March 20. The series matches new couples to embark on a journey across North America, with the chance to get married at the airport immediately after their final flight lands. Meeting for the first time in New York, the couples criss-cross the country towards Los Angeles, as their compatibility is tested not only by the pressures of travel, but also by a series of uniquely crafted travel-based challenges. It is produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols serve as executive producers for Pilgrim. Gena McCarthy executive produces for Lifetime.

From executive producer Kim Kardashian West and hosted by Laverne Cox, the new beauty-competition series “Glam Masters” debuts Feb. 28. The eight-episode series puts beauty influencers and makeup artists through themed challenges allowing them to put their best face forward to impress Cox, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and co-founder of Milk Makeup and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi. Each closed-ended episode will feature four beauty bloggers who will go head-to-head to prove they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world. The winner each week will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where the best will battle it out in the Tournament of Masters finale. The series is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, for Lifetime. Kardashian West and Diana Madison executive produce. Pam Healey, John Hesling, Dan Pierson and Colleen Sands executive produce for Shed Media, while David Hillman and Kim Chessler executive produce for Lifetime. Cox serves as co-executive producer.

The new series “My Partner Knows Best,” a gameshow testing how well couples know one another with hosts Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, will premiere April 25. Ten one-hour episodes have been ordered from Propagate, working in association with Kanal D. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Irfan Sahin, Biggs, Mollen, Kevin Healey and Kalissa Miller serve as executive producers. David Hillman executive produces for Lifetime.

Lifetime has also renewed hit series “Bring It!” for season 5 and “Little Women: LA” for season 7. “Little Women” will also air its landmark 300th episode during its seventh season. Both series return this March. “Bring It!” is produced by Pilgrim Media Group with Craig Piligian and Megan Estrada executive producing. Colleen Conway Grogan executive produces the series for Lifetime. “Little Women: LA” is produced by Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Lyndee Brown, Rob Schwarze, Cat Rodriguez and Terra Jole serve as executive producers. Mioshi Hill executive produces for Lifetime.