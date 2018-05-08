‘Life Sentence’ Canceled, Star Lucy Hale Says

“Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season.

Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.”

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had,” she continued.

“Life Sentence” followed a young woman named Stella (Hale) and her family as they struggled to figure out what their lives would be when the cancer diagnosis they thought was terminal turned out to be anything but.

From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, the series was executive produced by Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Oliver Goldstick and Lee Toland Krieger.

The series also starred Elliot Knight, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega.

It was averaging a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo and drawing less than half a million total viewers, making it the lowest rated series on the CW’s schedule this year.

The CW previously renewed 11 of its series for the 2018-19 television season, including “Jane The Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Riverdale” and “The 100.”

Read Hale’s full Tweet below:

