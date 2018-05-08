‘Life Sentence’ Canceled, Star Lucy Hale Says

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Life Sentence -- "Sleepless Near Seattle" -- Image Number: LFS108a_0288.jpg -- Pictured: Lucy Hale as Stella -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Katie Yu

Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season.

Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.”

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had,” she continued.

“Life Sentence” followed a young woman named Stella (Hale) and her family as they struggled to figure out what their lives would be when the cancer diagnosis they thought was terminal turned out to be anything but.

From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, the series was executive produced by Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Oliver Goldstick and Lee Toland Krieger.

The series also starred Elliot Knight, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega.

It was averaging a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo and drawing less than half a million total viewers, making it the lowest rated series on the CW’s schedule this year.

The CW previously renewed 11 of its series for the 2018-19 television season, including “Jane The Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Riverdale” and “The 100.”

Read Hale’s full Tweet below:

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

More TV

  • Life Sentence -- "Sleepless Near Seattle"

    'Life Sentence' Canceled, Star Lucy Hale Says

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • 'Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story'

    Catherine Zeta-Jones Says ‘Cocaine Godmother’ Role 'Gave Me My Mojo Back'

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja

    The Next Mutation: Nickelodeon Reinvents 'Turtles,' 'Blue's Clues' for a New Generation

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • Sean Combs aka P Diddy appears

    Sean Combs' Revolt Media and TV Lays Off One-Third of Staff in Restructuring (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • Three Busy Debras

    Adult Swim Orders 'Three Busy Debras' Comedy Pilot From Amy Poehler

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • Awards for Brie Larson, Channing Dungey,

    WIF Honors for Nova Wav, Brie Larson, Channing Dungey, Alexandra Shipp

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES -

    TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Dips in Week 2

    “Life Sentence” has been canceled by the CW after one season. Lucy Hale, who portrayed the lead on the life-after-cancer drama, Tweeted Tuesday that she “just got the sad news that ‘Life Sentence’ will not be coming back for a second season.” “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad