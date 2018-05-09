Liberty Sells Vodafone Multiple European Cable Assets in $22.7 Billion Deal

John Malone
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Liberty Global and Vodafone have finalized their long-expected deal for a range of cable operations in Europe. Telco Vodafone will fork out $22.7 billion for Liberty’s cable operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The four Central and Eastern European units accounted for 28% of Liberty’s 2017 cash flow, and will give Vodafone several major European operations. In Europe, John Malone’s Liberty is left with cable TV, telephony, and Internet businesses in the U.K. and Ireland, where it operates Virgin Media, as well as in Belgium, Switzerland, Poland and Slovakia.

“We have a rich history at Liberty Global of successfully developing and reshaping our business to drive innovation, advance customer services and create significant value for shareholders,” Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, said. “This is one of those moments.

“In each of these markets, the combination of Liberty Global and Vodafone’s businesses will transform the competitive landscape and bring a new level of convergence to customers. Now more than ever, Europe needs strong competition from scaled national challengers willing and able to invest in next-generation wireless, video and broadband services.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approval by the European Commission, which Liberty Global expects to be granted in mid-2019.

Vodafone and Liberty confirmed that talks about a sale were underway earlier this year after having previously tried, and failed, to agree on a deal that would have seen them swap various assets. Vodafone will add the Liberty assets to a growing European portfolio after also acquiring Kabel Deutschland in Germany in 2013 and Spanish cabler Ono in 2014.

Liberty said it would provide transitional networking and IT services to Vodafone for four years for an annual fee.

More follows.

    Liberty Sells Vodafone Multiple European Cable Assets in $22.7 Billion Deal

    CBS, Fox, ESPN Lead Sports Emmy Award Winners

    'AP Bio' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC, Comedies 'Abby's,' 'I Feel Bad' Ordered to Series

    TV News Roundup: '13 Reasons Why' Characters Are Put on Trial in Season 2 Trailer

    Bob Iger: Disney to Steer Content to New Streaming Service, Not Dependent on Fox Deal

    Strictly Business Podcast: HBO CEO Richard Plepler on Winning the Streaming Wars

    Fox Orders Drama 'The Passage' to Series

