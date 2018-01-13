SundanceTV Renews ‘Liar’ For Season 2

Joanna Froggatt Liar TV Show
CREDIT: Joss Barratt/Two Brothers Pictures

SundanceTV has renewed drama series “Liar” for a second season to air in 2019.

The psychological drama stars “Downton Abbey” alum Joanne Froggatt as a woman who becomes entangled in dangerous and volatile situation after a seemingly innocuous date goes awry. Ioan Gruffudd co-stars.

The series was created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams. It’s produced by the pair’s Two Brothers Pictures, ITV and All3media International.

“‘Liar’ is a series that epitomizes our strategy of partnering with absolutely first-rate talentand it does not get better than our dream cast of Joanne and Ioan, along with the esteemed and talented Jack and Harry Williams,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now.

The creators indicated that Season 2 would mark the conclusion of the series, which also airs on the U.K.’s ITV.

“We are pleased that this story will return for its final chapter, and we can’t wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan,” Jack and Harry Williams said.

