Lex Scott Davis to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘For Love’

Lex Scott Davis has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot “For Love,” Variety has learned.

“For Love” is described as an epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. In the show, protagonist Hope Castille (Davis) is shocked when she gets a call from her fiancé–five years after he was killed.

Hope is described as headstrong, intelligent and emotionally giving. She works as a journalist for the Times-Picayune and is ready to re-start her life after the death of her fiancé.

Davis joins previously announced cast members Ethan Peck and Jon Ecker–who will play her new love interest and former fiancé respectively–along with Luke Arnold, Isabella Russo, Rachel Skarsten, and Chloe Wepper.

Davis recently starred in the CBS series “Training Day” and previously played the title role in the Lifetime movie “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.” She will also appear in Sony’s remake of “SuperFly” and the Universal release “The First Purge.”

She is repped by ICM and Luber Roklin Management

Michael Cooney will write and executive produce “For Love” with Kim Moses also executive producing. John Dahl will direct and executive produce the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.

