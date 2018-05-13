‘Lethal Weapon’ Renewed with Seann William Scott After 11th-Hour Recasting Scramble

“Lethal Weapon” has been renewed for a third season at Fox, Variety has learned.

In addition, Seann William Scott will be joining the series following the firing of series co-lead Clayne Crawford. Crawford’s exit from the series came two weeks after it was revealed the former “Rectify” star had twice been reprimanded for his behavior on the “Lethal Weapon” set. In a statement posted on Instagram, Crawford provided details of two on-set incidents for which he was reprimanded, both related to concerns over working conditions.

“Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for ‘Lethal Weapon,'” WBTV said in a statement Sunday.

The show had been considered a likely renewal, but the mad dash to replace Crawford just days before Fox’s upfront presentation left it in limbo.

Scott will play a new character who folds into a partnership with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans)

The role will mark Scott’s first regular role on a television series. He is well known for his comedic turns in films like the “American Pie” franchise, the hockey comedy “Goon” and its sequel, and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Scott was also set as the lead in the Amy Poehler-produced comedy series “The Baby,” which got a pilot production commitment at NBC in 2016 but ultimately did not move forward.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment of Fox Broadcasting. “’Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

Scott is repped by ICM and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The one-hour Fox drama is an adaptation of the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise, which starred Danny Glover and Mel Gibson. Wayans stars in the series as Roger Murtaugh, while Crawford played Martin Riggs. The series also stars Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Jordana Brewster, Johnathan Fernandez, Dante Brown, Chandler Kinney, and Michelle Mitchenor.

“Lethal Weapon” is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions. Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz, and McG serve as executive producers.