‘Lethal Weapon’ Parts Ways With Clayne Crawford as Season 3 Renewal in Limbo

“Lethal Weapon” star Clayne Crawford will not be returning to the Fox series should it get renewed for a third season.

Variety has confirmed with sources that Fox and Warner Bros. Television are actively searching for a replacement for Crawford, who plays Martin Riggs in the one-hour cop drama opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh. Whether or not they are able to find a suitable replacement for Crawford will help determine whether or not the series gets a third season. No final decision has yet been made on the show’s future. Fox’s upfront presentation is set to take place on Monday, May 14.

Fox and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment. Reps for Crawford did not immediately answer Variety‘s request for comment.

Crawford’s exit from the series comes two weeks after it was revealed the former “Rectify” star had twice been reprimanded for his behavior on the “Lethal Weapon” set. In a statement posted on Instagram, Crawford provided details of two on-set incidents for which he was reprimanded, both related to concerns over working conditions.

Crawford said that in the first incident, which occurred last fall, he “reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work,” prompting an angry response from the director and assistant director of the episode being shot. Crawford said that, following instruction from Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, he completed therapy and shared a portion of his pay from the episode with one of the parties involved.

According to Crawford, the second incident occurred this spring during production of the first “Lethal Weapon” episode in which he served as director. During filming, an actor was hit by a piece of shrapnel from a special effect. “I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set,” Crawford said. “I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs.”

TV Line first reported Crawford’s exit.