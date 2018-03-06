John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series ‘$1’

CBS All Access has set the main cast for its upcoming original series “$1,” Variety has learned.

The series is a mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. Production of the series is set to begin in late March on location in Pittsburgh, Penn.

The “$1” cast members announced today include:

-John Carroll Lynch as Bud Carl, owner of the family business, Carl Steel, and beloved around town. He’s known to most of his employees as “Pop.”

Lynch’s television credits include FX’s “American Horror Story,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and ABC’s “The Drew Carey Show.” He has also appeared in films like “Zodiac” and “Fargo” and was recently seen in “The Founder” and “Jackie.” Last year, he made his directorial debut with the film “Lucky,” starring Harry Dean Stanton.

-Nathaniel Martello-White will play Jake Noveer, a resourceful, willful and mostly good-hearted man who left the Braden Police Department to investigate a child disappearance and now works exclusively as a private investigator.

Currently, Martello-White can be seen opposite Carey Mulligan in the four-part BBC miniseries “Collateral.” His other recent credits include the Showtime mini-series “Guerrilla” and his reprised role of Mark in the Olivier Award-winning stage production of “People, Places & Things” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in New York.

-Philip Ettinger will portray Garrett Drimmer, a high school dropout and former hard partier who presently works in the lowest paid position at Carl Steel. Now, he is a hardworking and devoted single father trying to make positive changes in his life.

Ettinger is best known for his roles in James Schamus’ “Indignation,” opposite Logan Lerman, and “Compliance,” directed by Craig Zobel. His television credits include HBO’s “Girls,” CBS’ “The Good Wife” and TNT’s “The Closer.”

-Chris Denham is set as Police Chief Peter Trask, the town’s somewhat green but very capable young police chief who used to be best friends and partners with Jake.

Currently, Denham has a recurring role on Showtime’s “Billions” and previously starred in WGN America’s critically-acclaimed series “Manhattan.” Denham’s film credits include Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” and the Academy Award-winning “Argo.” He will next be seen in the upcoming film “Fast Color.”

-Kirrilee Berger will play Danielle “Dannie” Furlbee, the daughter of the richest man in town and the valedictorian of her high school in the summer between senior year of high school and college. More book-smart than street-smart, she is confident in her intelligence and appearance.

Berger’s television credits include Amazon’s “Just Add Magic,” Disney’s “K.C. Undercover” and Netflix’s upcoming “The Who Was? Show.” On stage, Berger played the role of Jane Banks in the Broadway production of “Mary Poppins” and Susan Parks in the Broadway National Tour of “Billy Elliot.”

-Gracie Lawrence will portray Julie Gardner, Dannie’s best friend who is savvy and quick with a joke but lives a little bit in Dannie’s shadow.

Lawrence had her first major break in the Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and her television credits include CBS’ “The Good Wife,” FX’s “The Americans” and TV Land’s “Younger.”

-Leslie Odom Jr. will portray Randall Abatsy, new in town, he stands out as larger than life with his politician-like charisma and is known for his charitable work and lavish theme parties.

Odom Jr. is best known for his Tony and Grammy Award-winning performance in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” and was recently seen in the 20th Century Fox film “Murder on the Orient Express.” On television, he starred in NBC’s “Smash” and had recurring roles on NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and CBS’ “Persons of Interest,” among others. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Freida Pinto in the film “Only.”

-Jeff Perry will play Charles, a retired con man from Braden with declining health.

On television, Perry is best known for his roles on ABC’s hit series “Scandal” and CBS’ “Nash Bridges” as well as roles on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The West Wing,” “Prison Break” and “Lost,” among others. He’ll next be seen in the films “Lizzie,” alongside Chloe Sevigny, and “Trial by Fire” with Laura Dern.

-Sturgill Simpson will portray Ken Fry, a resident of Braden who used to work at the steel mill until he was let go by “Pop” Carl. He now makes his living holding a never-ending yard sale with items stolen from peoples’ front yards and porches.

The series will serve as Simpson’s acting debut. He is known for his most recent album, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which won the award for Best Country Album at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

“$1” will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content, Alexandre Dauman, Rafael Yglesias and Jason Mosberg will serve as executive producers. Craig Zobel will direct all episodes and executive produce.