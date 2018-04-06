You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Chief Leslie Moonves’ Compensation Dipped in 2017 to $69.3 Million

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million.

Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board of directors, replacing producer Arnold Kopelson. CBS has also set May 18 as the date for its annual shareholders meeting.

More to come

More TV

  • CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped

    CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped in 2017 to $69.3 Million

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

  • Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

    TV Review: 'Paterno' With Al Pacino on HBO

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

  • Fahrenheit 451

    Michael B. Jordan Sets The World on Fire in First Official Trailer for 'Fahrenheit 451'

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity-Jimmy Kimmel Feud Escalates With Back-and-Forth on Twitter

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

  • Brian Epstein

    Brian Epstein Bio Series 'Fifth Beatle' to Hum With Lennon-McCartney Tunes

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

  • Howard's End Marketing Shoot May 10-13

    TV Review: 'Howards End' on Starz

    CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million. Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad