CBS Chief Leslie Moonves’ Compensation Dipped in 2017 to $69.3 Million

CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves earned $69.3 million in 2017, a slight decline from his 2016 haul of $69.6 million.

Moonves’ compensation was disclosed Friday in CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also revealed that former Time Warner head Richard Parsons has been nominated to join the CBS board of directors, replacing producer Arnold Kopelson. CBS has also set May 18 as the date for its annual shareholders meeting.

