Lesli Linka Glatter, Claire Danes Talk ‘Homeland’ and History at Tribeca

Claire Danes is accustomed to answering questions about “Homeland” every year, but on Thursday evening the star took a turn as questioner in a sit-down with Lesli Linka Glatter, the series’ director/executive producer, for a conversation about the show and the career path of one of TV’s most sought-after helmers.

Glatter admitted that she had a “panic attack” when she got the script for the first episode she directed of the Showtime drama series back in 2012. She wound up earning an Emmy and Directors Guild nomination for her work on “Q&A,” the much-praised season two installment that features a famously long and intense interrogation scene between Danes’ Carrie Mathison and Damian Lewis’ Nicholas Brody.

When she first read the script by late “Homeland” exec producer Henry Bromell, she thought: “It’s 40 pages in a room,” she said, noting that there was little she could do in the way of “camera tricks.” In the end, “we shot it like a play,” Glatter reminded Danes.

The two also shared the backstory of the season four episode “From A to B and Back Again,” in which Carrie has a violent and emotional reaction to watching drone footage projected on a giant screen of terrorist assassinating a CIA source as Mandy Patinkin’s Saul Berenson is held hostage. After screening a clip, Glatter told the crowd at the Tribeca festival’s headquarters that Danes was reacting to a big “X” on a green screen because the killing footage hadn’t been shot yet. “We killed the ‘Life of Pi’ kid,” Danes said ruefully, referring to guest star Suraj Sharma.

Much of the discussion was devoted to Glatter’s own backstory and evolution from dancer and choreographer to a director respected for her versatility in handling big action sequences and intimate character drama. Here are a few things we learned about the helmer who is also fifth vice president of the Directors Guild of America and a longtime champion of opening doors for women working behind the camera.