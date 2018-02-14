TBS Gives Pilot Order to Lena Waithe Comedy ‘Twenties’

Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

TBS has given a pilot order to a comedy from multi-hyphenate Lena Waithe about three female friends.

“Twenties” revolves around “a queer black girl” named Hattie and her two straight best friends. The script has been in Waithe’s drawer for some time. Her career has exploded in the past year with acclaim for her work as a writer and actor on Netflix’s “Master of None.” Waithe created and exec produces the new Showtime drama “The Chi,” which bowed last month to strong critical reviews.

“I wrote ‘Twenties’ back in 2009,” said Waithe. “I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story. Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough, it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”

“Twenties” is hails from Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions. Waithe created the series and exec produces with Andrew Coles, her manager with The Mission Entertainment.

TBS has a growing roster of offbeat original comedy series that have changed the profile of the Turner cabler. “People of Earth,” “The Detour,” “Wrecked,” “Guest Book” and the upcoming Tracy Morgan-Jordan Peele series “The Last O.G.” have brought in a younger audience to the channel that is also home to the buzzy “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

