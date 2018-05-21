Lena Waithe to Receive ‘Trailblazer’ Honor at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lena Waithe, who made history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing for her work on “Master of None,” will be honored with the “Trailblazer” Award at the 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards.”

The prize recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment.

“Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

In addition to starring in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” and serving as writer, creator, and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Chi,” Waithe is mentoring writers through an initiative in partnership with The Black List. The triple threat is also writing and producing “Twenties,” a pilot that was recently picked up by TBS and is based on Waithe’s turbulent early twenties living in Los Angeles.

The 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish is slated to host the event. Watch the clip below to catch a glimpse as she studies up on the nominees.