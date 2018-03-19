Lena Dunham’s ‘Camping’ Adds Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman to Cast

“Girls” creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are rounding out the cast for their new HBO series.

Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, and Brett Gelman have been cast as series regulars in “Camping,” joining previously announced stars Jennifer Garner and David Tennant. Bridget Everett has also been added in a recurring role.

“Camping” was given an eight-episode order by HBO in February. Written by Dunham and Konner — who will executive produce through their company A Casual Romance — “Camping” is based on the U.K. series of the same name created by Julia Davis. It tells the story of Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Davis is also serving as exec producer, along with Christine Langan, and Ilene S. Landress.

Bravo will play Nina-Joy, described as the friend you go to for everything: best massage, best jeans, best oatmeal. She is a lifestyle queen and chicer than all get out. But her tension with Kathryn over a breach of confidence threatens to topple the weekend and put tooth marks in her marriage to the husband she adores almost as much as she likes a nice clog boot. Del Puerto will play Miguel, described as being smack dab in the middle of a midlife crisis, recently separated. He is now expressing his instability through Topshop clothing and very strange life choices. Gelman will play George, described as loyal, goofy and infinitely game. He’s as obsessed with his best friend Walt as he is with his wife, Nina-Joy, but just under the surface of this affable boom operator simmers some barely repressed rage that can stop any singalong. Everett will play Harry, described as the tough-talking, nature-loving queen of the campsite, she came out as a lesbian at age 3. Her passion for her wife Nan is only beaten by her passion for all other women and an assortment of guns.

