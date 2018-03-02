Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner Exit UTA for CAA

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner have signed with CAA, Variety has learned.

The “Girls” duo, who were previously at UTA, will now be repped by CAA in all areas. The move comes after “Girls” concluded its six season run on HBO in 2017. Over six seasons, the show was nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards, including twice for best comedy series and twice for Dunham as best actress in a comedy series.

Dunham and Konner are staying in business with HBO, having recently landed a series order for “Camping.” The eight-episode series is based on the U.K. show of the same name. Dunham and Konner’s version will star Jennifer Garner. It tells the story of Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Dunham and Konner will serve as writers and executive producers via A Casual Romance banner.

TheWrap first broke the news of Dunham and Konner’s move to CAA.