Lena Dunham Lands New HBO Show With Jennifer Garner Set to Star

Jennifer Garner is returning to television in a new series from “Girls” creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Garner is set to star in “Camping,” which has landed an eight-episode order from HBO. Written by Dunham and Konner — who will executive produce through their company A Casual Romance — “Camping” is based on the U.K. series of the same name created by Julia Davis. It tells the story of Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Davis is also serving as exec producer, along with Christine Langan, and Ilene S. Landress.

Konner and Lena Dunham describe Garner’s role of Kathryn Siddell-Bauers as “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun. We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”

The new series is the first for Dunham and Konner since their HBO comedy “Girls” ended in 2017. Over six seasons, the show was nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards, including twice for best comedy series and twice for Dunham as best actress in a comedy series.

Garner was nominated for four Emmys for her role as CIA agent Sydney Bristow on “Alias,” which aired on ABC from 2001-2006. Her film credits include “Dallas Buyers Club,” “13 Going on 30” and the upcoming features “Love Simon” and “Peppermint.” She is represented by CAA, Nicole King at Management 360, and Harris Hartman and Jason Sloane of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.