Lee Daniels Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Lee Daniels has set up a new overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television.

“I’ve loved the creative freedom Fox has afforded me over the last several years and proud of the work that we’ve collectively achieved as a result of it,” Daniels said. “I’m excited to continue my time at the studio and produce television that isn’t only personal to my own stories, but also find undiscovered, diverse, new voices to bring to the small screen.”

Daniels co-created the Fox series “Empire,” which has been renewed for fifth season. Daniels also co-created “Star,” currently in its second season. Though the show has not been renewed at the time of this publishing, it is expected to be picked up for third season. Daniels is also known for his feature films, including the critically acclaimed “Precious” and “The Butler.”

“Lee is not just an extraordinary writer and director, he’s a talent magnet who’s full of creative energy,” said Fox Television Group co-chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “He’s also one of the most entertaining and authentic voices we’ve ever encountered. From ‘Empire’ to ‘Star,’ when you work with Lee on a project, you know you’re going to be spellbound not just by the idea, but also by how it’s filtered through his unique lens. He’s a creator with many more stories to tell and we’re grateful he’ll be telling them with us.”

Daniels is the latest showrunner to have recently signed a deal with the studio. Others include Vali Chandrasekaran, Abraham Higginbotham, Sanaa Hamri, Tim Minear, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

He is repped by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.