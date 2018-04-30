What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2018

A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer.

On May 2, a number of Disney classics will exit, from “The Cheetah Girls” and “High School Musical” films to the “Phineas and Ferb” series, along with “The Jungle Book” at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar



Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins (Seasons 1–2)

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1–4)

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1–2)

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1–5)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

The Host



Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby



Leaving May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

