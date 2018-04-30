You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2018

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hurt Locker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer.

On May 2, a number of Disney classics will exit, from “The Cheetah Girls” and “High School Musical” films to the “Phineas and Ferb” series, along with “The Jungle Book” at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins (Seasons 1–2)
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1–4)
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1–2)
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1–5)
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

The Host

Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

POPULAR ON VARIETY.COM:

More TV

  • Hurt Locker

    What's Leaving Netflix in May 2018

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

  • Brian Roberts Steve Burke Comcast

    NBCUniversal's Steve Burke Gets Small Pay Bump in 2017, Comcast's Brian Roberts Sees Drop

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

  • Dan Trachtenberg

    '10 Cloverfield Lane' Helmer Dan Trachtenberg to Direct Premiere of Amazon's 'The Boys'

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

  • New Girl Season 7

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'New Girl' Final Season Premiere Doubles

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

  • Michelle Wolf Correspondents Dinner

    Michelle Wolf Had One Job. She Did It Well (Analysis)

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

  • What's Coming to Netflix in May

    What's Coming to Netflix in May 2018

    A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer. On May 2, a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad