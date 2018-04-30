What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2018

A new month means new content coming in and out of Netflix, with this month’s losses include “The Hurt Locker,” “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas,” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Ahead of the June 8 release of “Ocean’s 8,” the first film in George Clooney’s series, “Ocean’s Eleven,” is also leaving the streamer.
On May 2, a number of Disney classics will exit, from “The Cheetah Girls” and “High School Musical” films to the “Phineas and Ferb” series, along with “The Jungle Book” at the end of the month.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
Leaving May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins (Seasons 1–2)
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1–4)
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1–2)
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1–5)
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
The Host
Leaving May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book
