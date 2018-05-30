What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

Captain America: Civil War
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Frame/Marvel

With the start of summer comes a refresh of movies and TV on Netflix, and some classic films are leaving the streamer throughout the month of June.

On June 1, fan-favorite flicks “50 First Dates,” “8 Mile,” and “Men in Black,” will be removed, and later in the month Netflix will also lose “Captain America: Civil War,” six seasons of “Baby Daddy,” and the 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

June 1

50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping

June 3

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30

On Golden Pond

