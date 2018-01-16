‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘The Wall,’ ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ Win Reality Breakthrough Awards

MIAMI — “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashayed to the win for competition reality series at the 4th annual Reality Breakthrough Awards.

NBC’s “The Wall” and A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” were also among the programs recognized. The kudos were handed out Tuesday afternoon at the Eden Roc Hotel as part of the NATPE conference here.

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise won for docu soap. Jerry Leo, Bravo’s exec VP of scheduling, noted that the “Real Housewives” concept has endured for 13 years over seven cities and four spinoffs. “I think this is our first award,” Leo said.

