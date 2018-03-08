You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Raul Esparza to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Suspicion’

Raul Esparza is returning to NBC only a month after he departed “Law & Order: SVU,” Variety has confirmed.

Esparza will play one of the lead roles in the NBC drama pilot “Suspicion.” The project, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man named Danny Goodman (Derek Luke) who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his millionaire neighbor (Esparza).

Esparza’s character will be named Tom Canter, described as the man everyone looks up to. Coming from a humble beginning, he bonds instantly with Danny as the two realize their similar histories.

The project also reunites Esparza with Jessica Goldberg, the creator of “The Path” who will write and executive produce “Suspicion.” Esparza recently joined “The Path” for the show’s third season. He first joined “SVU” in 2012 during the show’s 14th season in the role of Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba. His other TV roles include “BoJack Horseman” and “Hannibal.”

He is repped by ICM Partners and Elin Flack Management.

Goldberg will executive produce “Suspicion” with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. Universal Television and Keshet will produce.

