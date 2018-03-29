Laura Ingraham Apologizes for Tweet as Advertisers Raise Concerns

Laura Ingraham is no stranger to generating controversy. On Thursday, she made efforts to tamp one down growing around recent comments she made about a survivor of the shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Ingraham, who anchors both a popular radio program as well as the 10 p.m. slot on Fox News Channel, offered an apology Thursday for a tweet she posted making fun of David Hogg, one of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who has led an effort to change the nation’s gun laws and end a spate of horrific shootings at various schools across the country.

“On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” Ingraham tweeted. Her earlier tweet linked to a story from TMZ and mocked Hogg for not getting into colleges.

Earlier in the day, Hogg had used social media to list advertisers on her Fox News program and urged his followers to prompt them to stop running commercials on her show. Already, two have indicated they would move advertising elsewhere. Nutrish, a pet-food company that has an association with celebrity chef Rachael Ray, said in a statement on Twitter that it was “in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. TripAdvisor, a travel company, also used Twitter to indicate that it would remove commercials from her program, “The Ingraham Angle.”

Related Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark' March for Our Lives: Protesters Flood Streets Across the Nation to Rally Against Gun Violence

It was not immediately clearly if the advertisers intended to pull ad dollars from Fox News Channel, or simply place their ads elsewhere on the 21st Century Fox-owned network. Last year, Madison Avenue pulled support for Bill O’Reilly’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” at the time the network’s flagship program, after revelations of settlements made to women who alleged the TV host had sexually harassed them.

Meanwhile, Ingraham invited Hogg to appear on her program. “For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy,”she said. “As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”