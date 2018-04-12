Late Night Hosts Bid House Speaker Paul Ryan Farewell

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein.

In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included his take on Trump’s tweets (“I’ve decided I’m not going to comment”), Trump’s accusers (“I don’t even know what all of these accusations are”), Trump’s racism (“I know his heart’s in the right place”), and Trump’s demand for FBI loyalty (“The president’s new at this”). Watch below.

In honor of the House Speaker's decision not to seek reelection, #LSSC presents this look back at Paul Ryan's most courageous stances. #PaulRyan #Courage pic.twitter.com/mLPkMp5L0o — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 11, 2018

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” skewered Ryan’s retirement with a song performed by writer Amber Ruffin as “Roy Amberson” — a take on Roy Orbison. Ruffin, in a black hairpiece and bolo tie, sang a version of Orbison’s “Crying” that featured swapped lyrics like, “You creep me out/ With just a smile/ You’re a scary vampire child.”

On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah mocked Ryan for voting in a favor of a tax bill that generated sweeping cuts for corporations despite his insistence that his focus is on reducing the national debt. In a clip, Ryan asked what could possibly make a legislator sell out the will of the American people.

“Uh, tax cuts?” Noah queried.

Tonight at 11/10c, Paul Ryan announces that he and his deep concern for America’s national debt will not seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/lA0hfoiDd6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 12, 2018