You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Late Night Hosts Bid House Speaker Paul Ryan Farewell

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein.

In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included his take on Trump’s tweets (“I’ve decided I’m not going to comment”), Trump’s accusers (“I don’t even know what all of these accusations are”), Trump’s racism (“I know his heart’s in the right place”), and Trump’s demand for FBI loyalty (“The president’s new at this”). Watch below.

Late Night with Seth Meyers” skewered Ryan’s retirement with a song performed by writer Amber Ruffin as “Roy Amberson” — a take on Roy Orbison. Ruffin, in a black hairpiece and bolo tie, sang a version of Orbison’s “Crying” that featured swapped lyrics like, “You creep me out/ With just a smile/ You’re a scary vampire child.”

On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah mocked Ryan for voting in a favor of a tax bill that generated sweeping cuts for corporations despite his insistence that his focus is on reducing the national debt. In a clip, Ryan asked what could possibly make a legislator sell out the will of the American people.

“Uh, tax cuts?” Noah queried.

More TV

  • Late Night TV on Paul Ryan's

    Late Night Hosts Bid House Speaker Paul Ryan Farewell

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein. In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included […]

  • Kesha Good Morning America

    From Daytime to Late-Night, Live Music Is Thriving on Television

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein. In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included […]

  • Wayne Brady Hamilton review

    TV News Roundup: Wayne Brady Among Four to Join 'Colony' Season 3

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein. In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included […]

  • Safe

    TV Review: Harlan Coben's 'Safe' on Netflix

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein. In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included […]

  • ANDI MACK - Disney Channel's Andi

    'Andi Mack' Wins GLAAD's Inaugural Kids and Family Programming Award (EXCLUSIVE)

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made clear that he would not be pursuing reelection in the 2018 midterms. Long the butt of late night jokes, Ryan received a sending off in a similar vein. In Ryan’s honor, “The Late Show” prepared a compilation video of all of Ryan’s “most courageous stances,” which included […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad