Late Night Hosts Mock Trump for Botching National Anthem

After video footage of President Donald Trump singing the national anthem at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta went viral, late night hosts mocked the President for his apparent lack of knowledge about the actual lyrics to the song.

In the original video, Trump can be seen with his hand over his heart and occasionally moving his lips, sometimes out of time with the music.

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” joked that they had obtained an isolated vocal recording of Trump’s vocals, in which a Trump-like voice “sang” about recent news items, like “Red Square, my best buddy lives there” and “How much does that Sloppy Steve Bannon weigh?” The fake vocals ended with, “And I have, like, big brains.”

Seth Meyers kicked off his “Closer Look” segment addressing the event.

“You would think that a man who ran on a platform of pure patriotism and who spent months lecturing athletes about respecting the national anthem, would, at the very least, know the words to the anthem,” Meyers began. “And yet, Trump seemed lost as he tried to sing along to the anthem before last night’s national college football championship.”

“Trump sings the national anthem the way the rest of us sing ‘Despacito,'” Meyers quipped after a clip of the video rolled.

“How can you be president and not know the words to the national anthem?” he continued. “That’s like being Payton Manning and not knowing the words to the Nationwide jingle.”

