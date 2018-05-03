‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Eyed at Fox

A potential revival of “Last Man Standing” is in early discussions at Fox, Variety has learned from sources.
Series star Tim Allen is on board for what would be the show’s seventh season.
More to come…
