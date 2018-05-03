You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Eyed at Fox

Last Man Standing
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

A potential revival of “Last Man Standing” is in early discussions at Fox, Variety has learned from sources.

Series star Tim Allen is on board for what would be the show’s seventh season.

More to come…

