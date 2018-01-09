‘LA to Vegas’ Picked Up for Three Additional Episodes at Fox

“LA to Vegas” has scored an order for three additional episodes, Variety has confirmed.

The order brings the show’s freshman season episode count to 15. The series debuted just last week, with the premiere drawing a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. In Live+3, it rose to a 1.5 and 5.6 million viewers.

The series follows the crew and passengers of Jackpot Airlines, which travels back and forth between Los Angeles and Las Vegas every weekend.

It stars Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham and Olivia Macklin, along with Peter Stormare and Dylan McDermott. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Gary Sanchez Productions. It was created by Lon Zimmet, who also serves as an executive producer along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke and Steve Levitan, who directed the pilot.