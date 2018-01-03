‘LA to Vegas’ Enlists Don Johnson for Guest Role

Don Johnson is set to guest star on the new Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Variety has learned.

The series follows the crew and passengers of Jackpot Airlines, which travels back and forth between Los Angeles and Las Vegas every weekend. Johnson will guest star as Jack Silver, the CEO of Jackpot Airlines. The character is described as a cocky and charming businessman whose motto in business and in life is to “underthink it.” He will appear in episode 11 of the series, which is set to to air in April.

Johnson is best known for his role in the classic cop series “Miami Vice.” He also starred in the series “Nash Bridges” and has appeared in shows like “Eastbound and Down” and “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.”

He is repped by CAA and Edelstein, Laird and Sobel.

“LA to Vegas” debuted on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Fox. The show enjoyed a solid debut, averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. It stars Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham and Olivia Macklin, along with Peter Stormare and Dylan McDermott. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Gary Sanchez Productions. It was created by Lon Zimmet, who also serves as an executive producer along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke and Steve Levitan, who directed the pilot.