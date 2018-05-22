‘LA To Vegas’ Canceled by Fox After One Season

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
LA TO VEGAS: L-R: Dylan McDermott and Kim Matula in the ÒThe ProposalÓ season finale episode of LA TO VEGAS airing Tuesday, May 1 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX

LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season.

The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Series star Amir Talai announced the cancellation on his Twitter account Monday night, writing, “I love you so much #LAtoVegas fans. That’s why it breaks my heart to tell you that our show is not coming back. I don’t have an explanation for you, but it doesn’t actually matter. It’s done. I’m gonna miss our #LAtoVegas family so much, and that includes you.”

He followed it up with a Tweet that said, “God I’m just really really sad,” followed by the show’s hashtag.

LA To Vegas” starred Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham, Olivia Macklin, Peter Stormare, Dylan McDermott and Talai.

The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Gary Sanchez Productions. Lon Zimmet, who created the series, served as executive producer along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke, Steve Levitan, Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener and Jeff Morton.

See Talai’s Tweet below:

More TV

  • LA TO VEGAS: L-R: Dylan McDermott

    'LA To Vegas' Canceled by Fox After One Season

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

  • Cheyenne Jackson, a cast member in

    TV News Roundup: 'Descendants 3' Casts Cheyenne Jackson as Hades

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

  • Amazon in Talks to Revive 'The

    Amazon in Talks to Revive 'The Expanse' for Season 4

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

  • Annie LeBlanc arrives at the Kids'

    Brat Announces New Mystery Series 'A Girl Named Jo' Starring Annie LeBlanc

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

  • Lena Waithe

    Lena Waithe Joins GLAAD, WME Panel on LGBTQ Inclusion in Hollywood

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Eggs Over, Not Easy"

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Roseanne' Returns on Top

    “LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season. The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad