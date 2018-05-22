‘LA To Vegas’ Canceled by Fox After One Season

“LA To Vegas” has been canceled at Fox after one season.

The single-camera comedy set aboard the fictional Jackpot Airlines weekend Los Angeles to Las Vegas flights will not be seeing a return trip for the 2018-19 television season. The first season, which launched in early 2018, drew an average of 2.3 million viewers and a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Series star Amir Talai announced the cancellation on his Twitter account Monday night, writing, “I love you so much #LAtoVegas fans. That’s why it breaks my heart to tell you that our show is not coming back. I don’t have an explanation for you, but it doesn’t actually matter. It’s done. I’m gonna miss our #LAtoVegas family so much, and that includes you.”

He followed it up with a Tweet that said, “God I’m just really really sad,” followed by the show’s hashtag.

“LA To Vegas” starred Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham, Olivia Macklin, Peter Stormare, Dylan McDermott and Talai.

The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Gary Sanchez Productions. Lon Zimmet, who created the series, served as executive producer along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke, Steve Levitan, Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener and Jeff Morton.

See Talai’s Tweet below: