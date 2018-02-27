‘La La Land’ Alum Callie Hernandez Takes Lead Role in Fox Pilot ‘Mixtape’

Callie Hernandez has been cast as the female lead in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Hernandez will play Nellie, whose job in admissions at an arts college and relationship with an up-and-coming musician have derailed her own dreams of becoming an artist.

Hernandez starred as Tracy in the Oscar-winning musical “La La Land” as well as playing Upworth in “Alien: Covenant.” Her other film roles include “Blair Witch” and “Machete Kills.” On the TV side, Hernandez starred in the Epix comedy “Graves” and will appear in the Miles Teller-led Amazon series “Too Old to Die Young.”

She joins previously announced “Mixtape” cast member Madeleine Stowe, who will appear in the series regular role of Margot.

Hernandez is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Loeb & Loeb.

“Mixtape” hails from writer and executive producer Josh Safran. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will executive produce, with co-executive producer Ali Krug. Annapurna Television will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest music-themed drama on the network. “Empire,” currently in its fourth season, is the top-rated show on the network and follows the Lyon family as they fight over control of their record label. “Star,” currently in its second season, follows three female singers struggling to make it in the music business. Both shows were co-created by Lee Daniels.