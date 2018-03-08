CBS’ ‘L.A. Confidential’ Pilot Adds Mark Webber, Alana Arenas, Shea Whigham

The “L.A. Confidential” pilot at CBS has cast three actors in lead roles, Variety has learned.

Mark Webber will play Det. Bud White, who is described as a noble savage in a suit. Never one to hesitate to use brute force, White is particularly vicious with criminals who abuse women. In the 1997 film version of “L.A. Confidential,” White was played by Russell Crowe. Webber recently appeared in the Showtime series “SMILF” as Father Eddie. He is known for his roles in films like “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “Green Room.” He is repped by Inphenate and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin and Dunham

Finally, Alana Arenas has been cast as June, a reporter for Hollywood scandal magazine Hush Hush. She is described as an excellent reporter trying to do good in a bad world. Arenas’ onscreen roles include the CBS drama “BrainDead” and Amazon’s “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” She is also a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Ensemble. She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Finally, Shea Whigam has been cast as Det. Dick Stensland, White’s aging partner. Stensland was once a good cop but is now limping towards retirement. Graham Beckel played Stensland in the film. Whigham recently appeared in the Paramount Network drama “Waco,” HBO’s “Vice Principals,” and FX’s “Fargo.” He is also known for his role in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.” On the film side, he has appeared in “Kong: Skull Island,” “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.” He is repped by CAA and Principal LA.

The trio join previously announced cast members Brian J. Smith, who will play Det. Ed Exley, and Walton Goggins, who will play Det. Jack Vincennes.

“L.A. Confidential” is billed as a modern take on James Ellroy’s novel — which was the basis of the 1997 feature film. In it the paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter, and an up-and-coming actress intersect while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles. Jordan Harper is writing and serves as executive producer alongside Arnon Milchan. Anna Fricke will serve as showrunner, with Michael Dinner set to direct and executive produce the pilot. New Regency, Lionsgate Television, and CBS Television Studios are producing.

