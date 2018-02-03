‘L.A. Confidential’ Lands CBS Pilot Order Alongside Eric Holder, Ava DuVernay Projects

CBS has ordered four additional drama pilots for the 2018-19 season.

“L.A. Confidential” is billed as a modern take on James Ellroy’s novel — which was the basis the 1997 feature film starring Kim Basinger. In it the paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter and an up-and-coming actress intersect while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950’s Los Angeles. Jordan Harper is writing and serves as executive producer alongside Arnon Milchan. New Regency, Lionsgate Television and CBS Television Studios are producing.

“Red Line,” from writers and executive producers Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, hails from Warner Bros. Television. After a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follow three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective. Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers. CBS Television Studios is producing.

Inspired by the life of Eric Holder, “Main Justice,” explores the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where the U.S. attorney general. takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold the position. Sascha Penn is writing and executive producing the CBS Television Studios project. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Holder are also exec producing.

Another CBS Television Studios legal drama, “The Code,” hails from co-writers Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk and fellow exec producers Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. Sweeny will serve as showrunner. It tells the story of the military’s brightest minds as they take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

The orders bring to 16 the number of pilots CBS has ordered for 2018-19.