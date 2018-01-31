Kurt Sutter Signs New Deal With 20th TV, Fox 21, FX Productions

Kurt Sutter has signed a new overall deal with Fox’s television-studio arm. The new agreement extends his previous deal with 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios, and adds FX Productions to the mix.

“Kurt is a true artist. He creates worlds that are original and compelling and imbues them with characters that are complex and authentic and storytelling that is novelistic in its detail and absolutely audacious in its execution,” said Fox Television Group CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “The word that best describes Kurt’s work is visceral. First it grabs you on the page and then, in the hands of the talent he attracts, keeps you glued to the screen. There’s nobody else like him and he’s exactly the kind of creator we love to support and see succeed so wildly at our studio.”

“Kurt Sutter has been part of the FX family since the network’s first breakout success with ‘The Shield’ and throughout its ascent as one of television’s premium networks for original programming,” FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said. “He awed fans with the iconic ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and will soon launch the next great outlaw saga ‘Mayans MC.’ He epitomizes the ‘fearless’ storyteller that we value so highly and we are grateful to build on this longstanding and incredibly successful relationship with this new overall deal.”

Sutter was a writer, producer, director, and actor on FX’s “The Shield” and created and executive produced FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” He is also the creator of the upcoming “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC,” on which he will serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series is expected to premiere this year on FX.

“In a scary world of orange monsters and spontaneous castrations, Fox 21 and FX is my ‘safe place’ where I feel loved and appreciated,” Sutter said.