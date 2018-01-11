You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kumail Nanjiani to Write and Star in 'My Beautiful Laundrette' TV Series

Andrew Wallenstein

Kumail Nanjiani
Hot on the heels of his tour de force with “The Big Sick,” Kumail Nanjiani has attached himself as an actor and writer for an upcoming TV adaptation of “My Beautiful Laundrette” being developed at Turner-owned Super Deluxe.

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”) and Hanif Kureishi (writer of the original “Laundrette”) will executive produce with Stephen Gaghan ( “Traffic”). The serialization of “Laundrette” will be based on the Oscar-nominated 1985 indie film starring Daniel Day-Lewis. The film revolved around  a young British man of Pakistani heritage and his white boyfriend, a former gang leader, who take on running a London laundromat owned by the British-Pakistani man’s uncle. The film was lauded for its portrayal of the gay and immigrant communities. No network or streaming service has yet sealed a deal for the project.

Nanjiani, who will co-write and and star in the series in a yet unnamed role, is best known for his role as Dinesh Chugtai on Silicon Valley” and is currently enjoying the success of his autobiographical film “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon and starred in. Telling stories of second-generation south Asian immigrants making their way in the world, “Sick” and “Laundrette” share thematic similarities.

Super Deluxe, which made a name for itself by creating irreverent videos aimed at millennials, is getting momentum in mainstream television production. The Turner-owned content studio is currently slated to have at least seven TV series in the coming year including a 10-episode order from Netflix for the supernatural drama “Chambers”; the interactive game show “Popular Opinion,” which was sold to Facebook’s Watch platform, and “This Close,” a dramedy previously known as “The Chances” starring two deaf comedians, which will premiere on the  AMC-owned streaming service Sundance Now.

