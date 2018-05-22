‘Krypton’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

“Krypton” has been renewed for a second season at Syfy ahead of the show’s first season finale on May 23.

The second season is expected to air in 2019. The series is averaging 1.8 million viewers in Live+3. It is Syfy’s most-watched debut season of an original series since “Ascension” in 2014 and the most-watched season of any scripted series on the network since “Defiance” in 2015.

The show is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s titular home planet. The series follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict: save his home planet or let it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson. In Season 1, Seg found himself challenged by familiar DC characters Brainiac and time-traveler Adam Strange.

“Krypton” Season 1 also starred Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Aaron Pierre, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Blake Ritson, and Ian McElhinney.

Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer via his Phantom Four banner, alongside Cameron Welsh, who serves as showrunner.

With this renewal, “Krypton” joins fellow returning Syfy shows “Happy!,” “The Magicians,” “12 Monkeys,” and “Channel Zero.” The NBCUniversal cable network also recently announced the cancellation of “The Expanse” after three seasons, though there have been discussions at Amazon to continue the series.

Upcoming new originals include “Nightflyers,” based on author George R.R. Martin’s novella, and “Deadly Class,” based on the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name.