Kristin Chenoweth to Star in ‘Trial and Error’ Season 2 at NBC

Kristin Chenoweth is joining the sophomore season of “Trial & Error” at NBC.

Chenoweth will play suspected killer Lavinia Peck-Foster, who is described as the first lady of East Peck who is a larger-than-life grand dame — at least in her own mind. She is an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat, Fluffy, who has not left the confines of Peck Gardens in ages. Lavinia calls on Josh Segal and Associates — the team that got off Owl Murderer Larry Henderson (John Lithgow) — to defend her after she was found with her husband, Edgar, stuffed into a suitcase in the back of her car.

This is not Chenoweth’s first go-round with NBC, as the Tony Award-winner recently appeared in the network’s live production of the musical “Hairspray.” Chenoweth also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC’s “Pushing Daisies” and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in Fox’s “Glee.”

She is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose.

“We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show,” said series executive producer Jeff Astrof. “When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates. She was our first choice all along and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun.”

A Season 2 premiere date for “Trial & Error” will be announced at a later date.

Astrof and Matt Miller serve as writers and executive producers for “Trial & Error.” Jeffrey Blitz directs and also serves as an executive producer. The series is produced by Other Show Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.