‘Kim Possible’ Disney Channel Movie Casts Its Dr. Drakken, Shego, Other Key Characters

The live-action “Kim Possible” movie at Disney Channel has rounded out most of its main cast.

Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham, Alyson Hannigan, and Connie Ray have all joined the project in key roles. All but Hannigan are pictured above with previously announced stars Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone, who will play Kim and Ron Stoppable respectively.

Hannigan will play Kim’s mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible, while Ray represents the next generation up as grandmother Nana Possible. Stashwick will portray bumbling villain Dr. Drakken, while Ortega will play Shego, Drakken’s considerably more competent assistant. Wilson has been cast as fellow high school student Athena, while Tham will play Bonnie, Kim’s childhood frenemy.

Stanley stars in the title role as a not-so-average high school student who doubles as a secret agent, using her superior wits and agility to defeat evil forces and save the world with the help of her best friend and sidekick Ron and his naked mole rat, Rufus. The original TV show ran for 87 episodes on Disney Channel and spurred two animated movies.

The parent series’ creators, Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, will write the screenplay for the Disney Channel Original Movie, set to premiere in 2019.