‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie Casts Newcomer Sadie Stanley, ‘Goldbergs’ Star Sean Giambrone in Lead Roles

The Disney Channel has found the leads for the upcoming “Kim Possible” live-action movie.

Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will star as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable respectively. Giambrone currently stars in ABC’s hit comedy “The Goldbergs” and will film “Kim Possible” before returning to production of that series, now going into its sixth season, this summer. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, 16 year-old Stanley landed the role in her first-ever audition. The movie will go into production this summer and is set to debut in 2019.

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” said Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations for Disney Channel. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

The movie was first announced back in February. It follows the titular hero, a typical high school girl who saves the world from evil villains with the help of her sidekick Ron Stoppable, his naked mole-rat Rufus, and computer genius Wade.

The original series launched in 2002 and ran for 87 episodes, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding animated program. It also inspired two animated Disney Channel movies, “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” and “Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time.” Christy Carlson-Romano voiced Kim in the series, with Will Friedle voicing Ron.

The live-action movie script will be written by the series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also executive produce. Josh Cagan will also write, with Zanne Devine also serving as executive producers. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.