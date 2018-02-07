‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie in the Works at Disney Channel

The Disney Channel is developing a live-action movie version of the beloved cartoon series “Kim Possible.”

Casting has begun on the project, which follows the titular hero, a typical high school girl who saves the world from evil villains with the help of her sidekick Ron Stoppable, his naked mole-rat Rufus, and computer genius Wade.

The original series launched in 2002 and ran for 87 episodes, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding animated program. It also inspired two animated Disney Channel movies, “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” and “Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time.” Christy Carlson-Romano voiced Kim in the series, with Will Friedle voicing Ron.

The live-action movie script will be written by the series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also executive produce. Josh Cagan will also write, with Zanne Devine also serving as executive producers. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

“Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains,” said Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide. “Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them. As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I’m thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team – Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach – into a world where anything is indeed possible.”