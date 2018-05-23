Kim Cattrall to Star in CBS All Access Series ‘Tell Me a Story’

Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of the upcoming CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story.”

The series takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of the serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder

Cattrall will play Colleen, an unlikely and very nontraditional grandmother. When her son moves back home, bringing with him a troubled teenager, Kayla, this former chorus girl is going to have to grow up finally and take on the parental duties to protect her family against a very dark and sinister threat. She joins previously announced cast member Billy Magnussen.

This is Cattrall’s first starring role in a U.S. television series since “Sex and the City.” Since then, Cattrall has been working globally on projects including the HBO Canada/Rhombus series “Sensitive Skin,” in which she starred and executive produced for two seasons, Season 2 of the Swedish television series “Modus” for TV4, the BBC mini-series “The Witness for the Prosecution,” and the U.K. mini-series “Any Human Heart”.

“Tell Me a Story” hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The series is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Liz Friedlander. Friedlander is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.