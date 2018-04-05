You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Killing Eve’ Renewed by BBC America for Season 2

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC Worldwide

BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere.

A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to debut April 8.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett. “The early response to ‘Killing Eve’ has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere.”

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd and distributed by Endeavor Content. In addition to Waller-Bridge,  executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. Oh serves as associate producer. The series was acquired in the U.K. by the BBC, and was sold to HBO Europe in Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia, and Scandinavia. Among other early buyers are Israeli pay-TV platform Hot and Kiwi pubcaster TVNZ.

More TV

  • 'Killing Eve' Renewed by BBC America

    'Killing Eve' Renewed by BBC America for Season 2

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka's

    Fox’s Star Pays $940 Million, Increases Stranglehold on Indian TV Cricket

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    NBCUniversal Unveils New Measure for Multi-Screen Viewership

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • MipTV: ‘So Much Love' Sale Exemplifies

    South African Sale of 'So Much Love' Highlights TV Azteca's Strategy

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • Creative Africa Brings Content Boom to

    Creative Africa Brings Content Boom to Cannes

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • Tomas Yankelevich Describes Turner Latin America

    Tomas Yankelevich Talks Turner Latin America Growth

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

  • ‘Pagan Peak,’ ‘Giants,’ ‘Cleaning Up’ Set

    ‘Pagan Peak,’ ‘Giants,’ ‘Cleaning Up’ Set for MipDrama Buyers’ Summit

    BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere. A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad