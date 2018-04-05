‘Killing Eve’ Renewed by BBC America for Season 2

BBC America has renewed “Killing Eve” just days before its scheduled premiere.

A dramatic thriller revolving around a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down, “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The series, from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, and is set to debut April 8.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett. “The early response to ‘Killing Eve’ has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere.”

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd and distributed by Endeavor Content. In addition to Waller-Bridge, executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. Oh serves as associate producer. The series was acquired in the U.K. by the BBC, and was sold to HBO Europe in Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia, and Scandinavia. Among other early buyers are Israeli pay-TV platform Hot and Kiwi pubcaster TVNZ.